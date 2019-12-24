Flu cases on the rise in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. — The flu is circulating widely in Jackson County and local health officials are warning everyone to take precautions over the holidays.
Jackson County Public Health said they’ve seen a rise in hospital visits for people with the flu a month earlier than expected. Influenza (also known as flu) is a contagious illness that can cause mild to severe illness and sometimes even lead to death. Health officials said if you haven’t gotten your shot, now is the best time to get vaccinated.
“Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent the flu, and it is not too late to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Health Officer for Jackson County Public Health. “Everyone six months and older should be vaccinated every year to prevent illness in
themselves and others.”
Children, pregnant women, and those with severe medical conditions are at a higher risk of catching the flu. They recommend if you do need to see a doctor, it’s best to call ahead of time.
Additional ways to prevent the flu:
• Stay home and limit contact with others if you are sick, including staying home from
work or school when you are sick.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue out when you are done.
• Wash hands with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are
not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may have flu germs on them.
• Avoid getting coughed and sneezed on.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]