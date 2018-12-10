Flue fire practice

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Jackson County Fire District 3 is preparing for winter and the fire dangers that come with it.
On Monday, crews practiced what to do in the event of a flue fire.
Ashley Blakely with Fire District 3 said the station uses these practices to focus on what the firefighters and the public should know heading into the new season.
“If you do use a wood-burning fire stove, make sure that it is cleaned by a licensed inspector or certified inspector every single year to make sure there is no buildup,” Blakely said.
The department is also concerned about space heaters and cooking.
“If you are using space heaters, we want to make sure those are a safe distance away from any type of flammable items, so we say at least three feet,” Blakely said. “We see a lot more types of cooking fires, so being cognizant of setting timers, never leave the house while the stove and oven are on as well.”
Two more safety trainings will take place this week.
