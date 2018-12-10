Two separate fatal crashes reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Two men died in separate crashes on Jackson County roadways over the weekend.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of December 8, a vehicle crashed near the intersection of Adams Road and Beeson Lane.
Investigators said it appeared the driver failed to navigate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment. Deputies are trying to determine if the weather was a contributing factor.
The driver, who was the only one inside the vehicle, was identified as 38-year-old Jacob Daniel Hayes. He died at the scene.
A few hours after the first crash, there was another in the 3500 block of West Griffin Creek Road.
Deputies said in that case, a Chevy Silverado was traveling on an icy roadway when it crossed into the oncoming lane, left the pavement, and rolled after hitting an embankment.
33-year-old Scott Charles White was killed in the crash. There were no other occupants in the vehicle, JCSO said.