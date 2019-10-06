Food trucks duke it out in first-ever ‘Battle of the Trucks’

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Food trucks duked it out in a friendly competition in the first-ever “Battle of the Trucks” Saturday bringing thousands of hungry people to Robert J. Pfaff Park in Central Point to try their favorite dishes.
From hot dogs and burgers to barbecue and rolled up ice cream, the food trucks of southern Oregon were cooking up something good and had people are lining up to try and get a taste.
People from all across the valley came to Central Point to see what it was about. By Central Point Parks and Recreation’s estimate, some 5,000 people were in attendance throughout the day.
With 23 food trucks competing, there was certainly a lot to choose from. Getting a taste, however, wasn’t always easy. On social media, people reported long lines and trucks that ran out of certain foods. Some suggested that smaller portions be served next year if this event returns so people could try more options.
But while the lines were long, most were happy with the event.
“Look at the line, we’re extremely happy with the turnout,” said Mike Callahan, owner of My Little BBQ.
Callahan said he had trouble like everyone else keeping up with the demand. Along with meat, he was cooking up hot potatoes in his truck which were selling out faster than he could cook them. He says it’s great to see so many people and food trucks at the event and hopes it becomes an annual tradition.
“I want everybody that comes here, I want all the vendors to do well,” he said. “I want everybody to have a good time and enjoy food.”
While the lines may have been long, people certainly seemed to be enjoying themselves.
The winner of the first “Battle of the Trucks” was Paradise Thai Ice Cream Rolls followed by Fat Back BBQ and Anytime Tacos for second and third respectively.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.