Forest service waiving fees for National Get Outdoors Day on June 8

PORTLAND, Ore. – Calling all recreation enthusiasts, coming up on June 8 the forest service is waiving most day-use entry fees in celebration of National Get Outdoors Day.

The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees, across most recreation sites in Oregon and Washington, as a way to encourage people to lead healthy, active lifestyles by getting outdoors.

The waiver applies to trailheads, picnic areas, visitor centers, and other recreational areas in the region’s 17 national forests.

Fees for camping, cabin rentals, or other special permits still apply.

The next fee-free day is Juneteenth which is June 19.

For more information or to find a nearby national forest, visit the U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest website.

