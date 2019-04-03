Former day care owner pleads “no contest” to sex abuse charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford, Ore. – A former Medford day care owner accused of sexually abusing children under his care pleaded “no contest” to two of the charges he was facing.
Medford Police arrested 32-year-old Andrew Conaway in February of 208 on multiple charges of sex abuse involving children under the age of six.
According to police, Conaway and his wife operated “Family Friendly Day Care” on the 3000 block of Tahitian Avenue. Detectives believed that’s where the abuse took place.
Conaway consistently pleaded “not guilty” to the eight counts levied against him until March 3, 2019, when he pleaded “no contest” to two charges of sexual abuse in the first degree. The other six charges were dropped.
A plea of “no contest” is not necessarily an admission of guilt, but rather an acknowledgment that there is enough evidence in the case for the accused to be found guilty.