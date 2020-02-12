Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett indicted once again

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury in Chicago once again.
A Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Smollett with “making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was
the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime.”
This comes over a year after Smollett reported he was the victim of a racist and anti-gay attack in Chicago.
Police later alleged Smollett staged the attack because he was dissatisfied with his salary, saying he paid two brothers $3,500 to carry out the staged attack.
Smollett was charged on February 20th of 2019 with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report, but in a surprising move, all charges against him were dropped by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.