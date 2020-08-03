Home
Former Josephine County commissioner passes away

Former Josephine County commissioner passes away

Local News Politics Regional Top Stories , , , , ,

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore— Flags in Josephine County will be at half staff Monday to honor former Josephine County Commissioner, Sandi Cassanelli.

According to the Josephine County board of commissioners, Cassanelli passed away on August 1 from cancer. She was 68 years old.

We’re told she passed away at home surrounded by loved ones.

Cassanelli served on the board of commissioners from 2009 to 2011.

Flags will remain at half staff until sunset tonight.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »