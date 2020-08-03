Former Josephine County commissioner passes away

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore— Flags in Josephine County will be at half staff Monday to honor former Josephine County Commissioner, Sandi Cassanelli.
According to the Josephine County board of commissioners, Cassanelli passed away on August 1 from cancer. She was 68 years old.
We’re told she passed away at home surrounded by loved ones.
Cassanelli served on the board of commissioners from 2009 to 2011.
Flags will remain at half staff until sunset tonight.
