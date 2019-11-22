Home
Former sheriff of Curry County pleads guilty to theft

Former sheriff of Curry County pleads guilty to theft

Crime Local News Top Stories

SALEM, Ore. – A former Southern Oregon sheriff pleaded guilty to theft.

The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association said in early 2019, they discovered “inappropriate expenditures” made by then-Executive Director John Bishop.

Following an investigation, the Oregon Department of Justice charged Bishop with theft. He pleaded guilty on November 22 in a Marion County court.

Bishop was sentenced to two years of probation and 180 hours of community service. His law enforcement officer was revoked and he was ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution.

Bishop retired as Curry County’s sheriff in 2014 so he could take the job as OSSA’s executive director.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »