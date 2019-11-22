Former sheriff of Curry County pleads guilty to theft

SALEM, Ore. – A former Southern Oregon sheriff pleaded guilty to theft.
The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association said in early 2019, they discovered “inappropriate expenditures” made by then-Executive Director John Bishop.
Following an investigation, the Oregon Department of Justice charged Bishop with theft. He pleaded guilty on November 22 in a Marion County court.
Bishop was sentenced to two years of probation and 180 hours of community service. His law enforcement officer was revoked and he was ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution.
Bishop retired as Curry County’s sheriff in 2014 so he could take the job as OSSA’s executive director.