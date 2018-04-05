Former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins pleads guilty in kidnapping case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tad Cummins has pleaded guilty to charges taking a minor across state lines.
Cummins is a former teacher from Tennessee who allegedly abducted a 15-year-old female student. Cummins fled the state on March 13 in his wife’s car, telling her he was going to Virginia to “clear his head,” according to an NBC News report.
Instead of going to Virginia, Cummins allegedly picked up Elizabeth and headed across the country with $4,500 from a loan he had just taken out, two handguns and seven erectile dysfunction pills.
The pair drove across the country staying at motels where–investigators made a point in saying–they rented a room with only one bed.
Cummins and Elizabeth were finally found at a small cabin in a remote area of northern California.
The affidavit alleges Cummins and Elizabeth were “involved in a sexual relationship and traveled in interstate commerce to continue their relationship and to engage in unlawful sexual activity.”
Cummins reportedly told investigators he planned to escape to Mexico, where he would then travel to Central or South America.
On April 5, 2018, Cummins pleaded guilty. He will be sentenced at a later date.