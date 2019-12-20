Home
Former Texas police officer indicted for murder

FORT WORTH, Texas (NBC) – A former Fort Worth, Texas police officer has been indicted for murder for shooting a woman through the window of her home.

Aaron Dean resigned from the department after the shooting.

Dean and another officer were called to check on a home in October after a neighbor spotted the front door open and became concerned.

Body-camera video shows Dean pointing a gun at the window yelling “put your hands up” then firing one shot.

28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson was killed. She was inside playing video games with her nephew  when she heard a noise outside. She got a gun from her purse and walked toward the window..

That’s when Dean shot her.

Dean never identified himself as a police officer.

After seeing the body camera video Police Chief Ed Kraus said, “There isn’t any doubt this officer acted inappropriately.”

