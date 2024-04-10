Former Trail Blazer, Ben McLemore arrested, accused of rape

Author: KGW Staff

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KGW) – Former Portland Trail Blazer, Ben McLemore is in jail on rape and sex abuse charges.

The former NBA player was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Clackamas County Tuesday. That’s according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, who then transported McLemore to the Clackamas County Jail Wednesday.

The 31-year-old point guard had a spot on the Trail Blazer’s roster just two seasons ago. Throughout his nine years in the NBA, McLemore played for the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and he spent his final season with the Blazers.

He currently faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse.

McLemore is set to be arraigned Wednesday in Clackamas County.

