One dead after plane crashes in Modoc County

LIKELY, Cal. – A 69-year-old man is dead after the agricultural plane he was piloting crashed near County Road 60 just northwest of Likely.

According to the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, Peter J. Spyres of Arbuckle was the only occupant of the plane. Police also say the single propeller aircraft used for dusting or spraying pesticides and hydro seeding was not carrying any pesticides at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown, meanwhile the FAA and NTSB will begin their investigation at the crash site on Wednesday.

The plane is owned by Biggs based company, Jones Flying Service.

