Former Trail Blazer launches cannabis line aimed at athletes

Portland, Ore. – A former Portland Trail Blazer is promoting cannabis products aimed directly at athletes.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Cliff Robinson, who played with the Blazers during the early 1990s, is trying to make a name in the marijuana industry.
Robinson has partnered with Portland-based Pistil Point Cannabis to start the “Uncle Cliffy” cannabis line. The moniker was Robinson’s nickname during his time with the Blazers.
Promotional material says the “sports cannabis” products are “formulated to relax, restore, create and perform.”
The Uncle Cliffy line is aimed at customers who may be athletes, with a focus on muscle recovery and pain relief.
Robinson admits to using cannabis during his NBC career, and said it helped him deal with anxiety and contributed to his longevity in the sport.
He told the Oregonian/OregonLive, “[I want] to knock down the myth that athletes and cannabis don’t mix. I played 18 years in the NBA and I used cannabis on and off along the way and I didn’t have a problem.”
Despite Robinson’s advocacy of marijuana, sports leagues remain opposed to the use of cannabis.
Read more HERE.