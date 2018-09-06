Evacuation shelter in Mount Shasta opens for residents

Mount Shasta, Calif. – Tonight, numerous structures are threatened by the Delta fire. Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for areas of Shasta, Siskiyou and Trinity counties.
Very soon after the first report for the Delta fire, volunteers had already begun to set up an emergency shelter in Mount Shasta City.
24 hours after opening, they have about 25 people staying in the facility. They don’t have many from Dunsmuir yet, as their warnings haven’t turned into evacuations.
However, at this particular shelter they can hold about 70 people. The coordinator tells me that they are even open to moving to a bigger facility if needed. Tonight, they’re simply providing a safe space for those in fear of losing everything.
“We can have mental health services here, somebody to talk to. We can provide basic meals for them, and basically a place to get out of the smoke and the ash. And just be safe get out of the area, and just be safe,” Shelter Coordinator, Debbie Walsh said.
Walsh does say it helps for people to evacuate early to avoid putting themselves or their families in any danger.
The shelter is located at 629 alder street, and they’re volunteers working around the clock to provide care for anyone in need. All you need to do is simply come into the shelter, they’ll do the rest.
