Four years later: Butte Creek Mill closes on finished date

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– Christmas Day marks four years since the Butte Creek Mill burned down in Eagle Point. The building had stood for 143 years before an accidental electrical malfunction sparked the fire in 2015.
Since then, people across the country have pulled together to donate funds to save and rebuild the historic building. The work is nearing completion at the mill, according to members of the foundation handling its reconstruction. But it hasn’t come without its fair share of difficulty.
The foundation says it still needs some half a million dollars to finish up the last portions of the mill. So far it’s raised over two million dollars. The foundation says the next step is to get a millwright that will bring the building back to a functioning mill.
“Well, we’re pretty excited. But we still have a fair amount of fundraising to do so it’s boots to the ground until we can get the fundraising done,” said Sue Kupillas, board chair of the Butte Creek Mill Foundation.
The mill hasn’t come without controversy. According to the foundation, it’s still in litigation with a former contractor who’s claiming it wasn’t paid for its work. The foundation says it cannot comment on that issue.
However, they say they’re moving forward and would like to have the building ready to open by next summer.
