Free entry to U.S. national parks on MLK Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The National Park Service is offering free entry to national parks this Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It’s one of five days this year where entrance fees will be waived at all 63 national parks in the U.S. and more than 420 places in total.

The free day on Monday is a great time, weather-wise, to visit National Parks that are blazin’ hot in summer like Death Valley National Park in California, Big Bend National Park in Texas and Everglades National Park in Florida.

But given how popular the parks have become, it might be a good idea to check online for potential timed entries on the free days.

If you can’t make this one, other dates the national parks will be free are April 22, August 4, September 23, and November 11, Veterans Day.