Free Fishing Weekend fast approaching

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s next Free Fishing Weekend is fast approaching. So now is the time to plan ahead if you want to fish, crab, and clam for no cost.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Free Fishing Weekend is taking place Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7. While you won’t need a license to fish on those days, area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply. North Coast crabbing is closed to non-residents.
Usually, Free Fishing Weekend comes with various events, but those have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Visit the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more. Seasonal regulation changes can be found at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/