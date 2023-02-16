Free ice fishing clinic & derby this weekend at Lake of the Woods

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Ore. – Stumped on where to tank advantage of free fishing? How about Lake of the Woods?

This Saturday, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will put on an ice fishing clinic for free. You do have to register for it though.

You can register here: https://myodfw.com/workshops-and-events/learn-fish-ice-fishing-workshop-lake-woods-klamath-falls

Then on Sunday, you can put those ice fishing skills you just learned to the test in the fishing derby. Lake of the Woods has over a hundred prizes to give away.

Derby registration is open from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at the marina.

And of course, no license is required since it’s a Free Fishing weekend in Oregon.