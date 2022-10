KLAMATH, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health has organized Covid-19 and flu vaccine clinics.

The shots are free of charge and don’t require insurance.

The Covid-19 vaccine and flu shots can be taken together but are not required to be. So, there will be separate clinics.

Klamath County Public Health will host several events around the county next week. For a full list of the different times and locations for the clinics, visit Klamathcounty.org.