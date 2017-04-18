French officials: “Imminent attack” foiled

MARSEILLES, France – French officials say an “imminent and violent attack” has been foiled by police.
Two men identified as radicalized French nationals were arrested in the port city of Marseilles Tuesday morning, according to an NBC News report.
A “massive quantity of explosives” and many weapons were seized after homes were searched in connection with the arrests.
France’s Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said, “These two radicalized men intended to commit in the very short-term—by that I mean in the coming days—an attack on French soil.”
The two men, identified only as Maehiedine M. and Clement B., are both well known to French authorities. The pair is believed to have met in 2015 while they were both in prison.
The arrests come just days before a two-stage French election. Authorities did not specify if the election was a target.
“Everything has been put in place to ensure the security of this big event for our democracy and our republic,” Interior Minister Fekl said. “The security forces are mobilized everywhere across France to ensure the security of French people and to ensure the presidential campaign goes smoothly.”