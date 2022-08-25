Friends of the Children in KF receives $1.1 million gift from MacKenzie Scott

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A local youth mentoring program was given a huge financial boost in the form of $1.1 million.

Friends of the Children in the Klamath Basin got the generous gift Thursday.

It was part of a $44 million donation given to the national organization from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

Friends of the Children aims to end generational poverty by providing consistent professional mentors, called “friends”, to kids facing the greatest challenges.

This is the largest single gift the Klamath Falls chapter has ever gotten.

“I have really been trying to come up with words to really capture the depth of gratitude for this gift, and there are not adequate words. It’s transformational, it’s catalytic, it’s the largest gift our organization has ever seen,” Executive Director of Friends of the Children Klamath Basin, Amanda Squibb said.

The money allows the local chapter to accelerate its growth plan.

It also allows the organization to sustain the 12-and-a-half-year commitments they make to the kids they work with.

Mackenzie Scott donated $5 million dollars to Southern Oregon Goodwill back in 2020.