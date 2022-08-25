Medford school gifts students 100-foot long banana split for National Banana Split Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thursday was National Banana Split Day and one Medford school is taking its celebration to a whole new level.

Kids Unlimited Academy is celebrating the day with a 100-foot-long banana split!

The ultimate dessert is for their students as a treat for starting their school year at the beginning of the month.

The treat was donated to the academy by Oregon ice cream company Cascade Glacier and fed over 600 kids.

“We decided after Covid and everything to bring back this really awesome event and build banana splits out of rain gutters, and it’s going great so far,” Kids Unlimited Academy Program Specialist, Tiani Bradford said.

This isn’t the first time K-U has gone all in on Banana Split Day.

On this day in 2019, K-U debuted a 50-foot banana split for its students.

It’s safe to say the charter school has outdone itself this year, though.