From hate crimes to cold medicine, many new Oregon laws take effect Jan. 1

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) – The Oregon legislature was busy this past year passing 10 new laws that change how police do their jobs.

One makes a database of police encounters and arrests publicly available to a civilian oversight board. (HB 3059) Another says that any arrest resulting from an unlawful assembly must be related to a crime, not just a failure to disperse. (HB 3273) And if you are arrested law enforcement are limited on publicly releasing your booking photo or mug shot. The new law is widely supported and passed with bipartisan support.

Oregon is one of two states that currently requires a prescription to buy any cold medicine that contains pseudoephedrine. That changes on Saturday. After the new year, anyone can walk up to a pharmacist and ask for the cold medicine and the pharmacist will then register the transaction in a database.

If you vote, which we all should do, a new Oregon law will accept your ballot if it’s mailed on Election Day. Previously, Oregon counties would only count ballots received on or before Election Day.

