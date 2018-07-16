Full containment of Klamathon Fire expected today

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A portion of the Klamathon Fire that crept into Oregon is now being managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry as a separate fire.
As of the morning of July 16, the Klamathon Fire covered 38,008 acres and was 95% contained. The Oregon-side of the fire—the North Klamathon Fire—is being managed locally to aid in safe travel and maintain close oversight.
According to ODF, widespread lighting that moved through the area took resources away from the Klamathon Fire, pushing back the day they expected full containment. It’s now expected full containment will be achieved before the end of Monday.
The fire, located about 4 miles south of Greensprings, is being attended by over 150 personnel who are working on retrieving equipment and fire suppression repair.
ODF published the following trail closures:
Trails and roads that are connected to the Medford District Bureau of Land Management closure order area continue to be patrolled by law enforcement agencies. Road closures are in place near Pilot Rock, on the Buckhorn Springs Road, Soda Mountain Road, Baldy Creek Road, and Mill Creek Road. The Pacific Crest Trail is closed between Highway 99 and Highway 66.
Citizens may call 503-475-8009 for further information about the North Klamathon Fire.