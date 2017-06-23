Georgia woman’s car gets stuck in concrete

DeKalb County, Ga. (NBC News) – A Georgia driver hit more than a bump in the road while driving.
Elysia Morris says she was driving her red BMW through a construction zone in Dekalb County when a truck was driving towards her.
She says she veered to the left to avoid a possible collision when her car got stuck in fresh, wet concrete.
Morris was rescued safely, but her car was submerged.
She says the construction company told her the concrete would cure in an hour and the tow truck that responded asked her to sign a waiver saying the county wasn’t responsible for any damages.
So when she didn’t sign anything, the concrete dried around her car, making it cemented into the street.
Morris said the county is negligent because they didn’t have any warning flags or cones in place.
“He’s still driving towards me, still honking the horn, so I bear over to the left and my car ends up submerged in fresh, wet concrete,” said Morris. “There are no flaggers, there are no cones out here indicating that you have wet concrete. There’s protocol that they have to follow to see to it that incidents like this do not occur.”
Construction workers eventually used a jack hammer to remove the block of concrete and the car and loaded it onto a flat-bed truck.