Glendale couple killed in Klamath County plane crash

Klamath County, Ore. – Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in a remote part of western Klamath County, Oregon State Police said.
On October 1 at approximately 10:43 a.m. an OSP Fish and Wildlife Trooper and a volunteer were working between Burton Butte and Old Baldy Mountain when they heard a low-flying plane. Due to clouds and steep terrain the plane wasn’t visible, but it sounded like it was having engine trouble. The plane then made an audible impact with the ground less than a mile away.
First responders were unable to immediately locate the plane. However, it was found the next day by a helicopter crew searching for wreckage and any possible survivors. Rescuers were eventually able to get to the location on foot.
The plane’s two occupants – 54-year-old Juan Canopii and his wife, 60-year-old Chantal Canopii – were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP. The Glendale couple was reportedly headed from the Klamath Falls airport to Medford.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. Police have released no further details.