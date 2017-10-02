Home
Klamath County man faces 32 animal neglect charges

Klamath County man faces 32 animal neglect charges

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath County man is charged with 32 felony counts of second degree animal neglect.

Klamath County Animal Control Officer Jim Nielsen says the rescue was made from a home on Medicine Mountain Driver near Beatty.  “On Friday, we served a search warrant, and seized 32 animals total – three horses, seven chickens, and twenty-two dogs and puppies.”

67 year old Kenneth Lawrence Hershey is charged with multiple counts of animal neglect.

“Didn’t have any food or water pretty much when we were out there,” said Officer Nielsen on the condition of the animals. “Definitely they were in pretty rough shape.”

Klamath County Animal Control was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the Klamath Large Animal Division, and special investigators from the Oregon Humane Society in Portland.

“We’ve received some training in animal cruelty investigations from them,” explained Nielsen. “And whenever we start running into stuff like that, we give them a holler.”

The animals and birds are being cared for at the Klamath Humane Society, and Large Animal Shelter.

Hershey was released from jail on Sunday.

A criminal history search shows that Hershey has faced unrelated claims of animal cruelty in California, Texas, and Florida.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics