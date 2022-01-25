Glendale School District cancels classes due to COVID-19, flu cases

GLENDALE, Ore. – Some Douglas County schools are shutting down temporarily due to an extraordinary number of sick students and staff members.

The Glendale School District said due to high numbers of COVID-19 exposures, flu cases, and bronchitis at the district’s high school and elementary school, classes are being completely canceled on Wednesday, January 26, and Thursday, January 27.

The district explained that over half of the student body is out sick and multiple staff members are ill.

“We are hoping this short closure will stem the tide of exposures and infections so that we can resume instruction,” said Superintendent David Hanson. “We are asking families to monitor students carefully. We have appreciated ALL of the support parents have provided to keep our schools open by keeping their children home when they are ill. Teachers at the High School will be working with students as they complete work for credits this semester. We will not be providing distance learning due to the high number of staff who are ill.”

The district hopes to resume instruction on Monday, January 31.