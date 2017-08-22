GoFundMe set up for family of boy killed at Les Schwab parking lot

Medford, Ore. – A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of a little boy killed at a local Les Schwab over the weekend.
Medford Police said the 3-year-old was struck by a vehicle in the Les Schwab parking lot near U.S. Cellular Community Park on August 19.
Officers said an employee was test driving a customer’s vehicle when the incident happened.
The boy was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.
So far, no charges have been filed.
In the days after his tragic death, a GoFundMe page was set up to help Anderson’s family.
The person who created the fundraiser shared the following message on the page:
On Saturday August 19, 2017, our family experienced the worse tragedy anybody could go through. While waiting with dad for their car to be serviced, our 3 year old sweet angel Anderson was hit by a Les Schwab employee driving a customer truck into the parking lot and died instantly. Both of his parents Melfy and Helen are completely devastated and broken as well as the entire family. He was the most happiest little boy and brought Joy to everyone who crossed his path. Both of his parents will need to take time off of work to work out the funeral and memorial services and recover from all the emotional trauma they are going Through. First we ask everyone for their prayers as we know the Lord is with them and the entire family through this difficult time. We also ask for any donation you can possibly make to help raise money for the funeral services and help his parents pay for expenses while they are out of work and hopefully relieve some of the financial burden placed upon this family. Even $1 is greatly appreciated.
“But Jesus said, Let the children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 19:14
El sábado 19 de Agosto, 2017 nuestra familia paso por la peor tragedia que cualquier persona puede pasar. Mientras esperaba afuera con su papa que su carro fuera arreglado, nuestro dulce angelito de 3 añitos Anderson fue atropellado por un empleado de Les Schwab manejando una troca de un cliente entrando al parquiadero. Anderson falleció instantáneamente. Sus padres Melfy y Helen y la familia entera está destrozada. Anderson era un niño muy feliz que traía alegria a cualquier persona que crusaba su camino. Sus dos padres tendran que tomar tiempo fuera de su trabajo para organizar el funeral y tratar de recuperarse de la trauma emocional que están pasando. Pidimos sus oraciones a todos que sabemos que Dios esta con toda la familia en este momento tan difícil. También les pidimos sus donaciones para ayudar a sus padres con todos los gastos que se yevaran a cabo y aportarles el apoyo que tanto necesitan en esta situación. Lo que desean donar seles agradece emensamente de parte de toda la familia.
Pero Jesus digo: Dejad a los niños venir a mi, y no se lo impidáis; porque de los tales es el reino de los cielos.