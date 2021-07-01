Gold Hill bans fireworks

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Gold Hill is the latest city to temporarily ban fireworks.
In an emergency meeting Thursday, the city council approved a resolution to ban the use of any sort of fireworks on any property within the city effective July 1 through the end of fire season.
The City of Gold Hill allows for a $250 fine for violating the resolution.
The city explained, “Due to the current weather conditions and drought, and a statewide state of emergency for the imminent threat of wildfire declared on June 29, the ban is intended to reduce the risk to public safety, life and property.”