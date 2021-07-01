Home
Gold Hill bans fireworks

Gold Hill bans fireworks

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Gold Hill is the latest city to temporarily ban fireworks.

In an emergency meeting Thursday, the city council approved a resolution to ban the use of any sort of fireworks on any property within the city effective July 1 through the end of fire season.

The City of Gold Hill allows for a $250 fine for violating the resolution.

The city explained, “Due to the current weather conditions and drought, and a statewide state of emergency for the imminent threat of wildfire declared on June 29, the ban is intended to reduce the risk to public safety, life and property.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »