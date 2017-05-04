Google addresses widespread phishing scam

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (CNN) – A widespread phishing scheme is targeting people across the web.
The sophisticated attack looks like it is coming from a trusted source.
It asks you to open a Google document.
Google issued a statement, reading in part:
“We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating google docs, and have disabled offending accounts.”
Here’s how it works: If you click, it takes you to a page to open the “Google Docs” app with your Google account.
This grants access to your email account and contacts.
A cybersecurity expert says anyone who clicked on the link should check their Google
App permissions and remove the one called “Google Docs.”
It’s unclear how widespread the attack is and who is behind it.
If you think you were targeted, visit http://www.g.co/SecurityCheckup