Gov. Kate Brown calls for gun control legislation

Salem, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she’s reaffirming her stance on gun control following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
According to the governor’s office, Brown will work with lawmakers to develop legislation to “keep guns out of the wrong hands and help protect Oregonians from gun violence.”
“My thoughts and prayers are with the families suffering from gun violence in Oregon and across the country. But, I know my condolences will never be enough to keep families safe from violence,” said Governor Brown. “We, as lawmakers, must put politics aside and work together to keep our communities safe. I look forward to working with the Legislature to finish what we started last session and close the Charleston and Boyfriend Loopholes for good. These policies will keep guns out of the wrong hands and help keep our promise to families across the state to keep our communities safe.”
The so-called “Charleston loophole” allows a gun dealer to release a gun to a purchaser if a required background check isn’t completed by authorities within three business days.
Current Oregon law prohibits domestic abusers from purchasing or owning a firearm if they have a legal relationship–i.e. married, living together, have a child together. Closing this “boyfriend loophole” would extend the law to domestic abusers who don’t fit in the previous criteria.