Missing psychiatric patient back in custody

Update (10-06-17 11:14 a.m) – The Eugene Police Department located a missing Oregon State hospital patient at approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday morning. Peace Dawn Wickham was taken to the Lane County Jail to await transport back to the Oregon State Hospital’s Junction City campus.
Officials with the Oregon Health Authority will review the circumstances leading up the unauthorized departure of Wickham to determine what went wrong and to prevent it from happening in the future.
Junction City, Ore. – Authorities are looking for an Oregon State Hospital psychiatric patients who left the hospital’s Junction City campus without authorization Thursday.
The Oregon Health Authority said 34-year-old Peace Dawn Wickham was reported missing on Thursday, October 5. He’s not believed to be a danger to himself or others. However, he should not be approached, OHA said.
Wickham was placed in OHA custody in November, 2016 after he was found guilty but insane on charges of assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
The last known sighting of Wickham was at Laurel hill Center in Eugene where he was attending a treatment group. Two staff members lost sight of the man when he ran off from the main group.
Wickham is described by OHA as an African-American man, 6’1” tall, weighing 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers. He has tattoos of firearms on both arms and may have a “large afro,” OHA said.