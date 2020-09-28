Governor Brown extends eviction moratorium

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown is using her executive power to ban non-payment residential evictions until the end of the year.
In March, Governor Brown issued a temporary moratorium non-payment and no-cause evictions in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 28, she extended the moratorium until December 31.
Brown issued the following statement:
“Every Oregonian deserves a warm, safe, dry place to call home,” said Governor Brown. “Since the Legislature passed House Bill 4213, thousands of people have been displaced by massive and devastating wildfires, and the global pandemic continues to make it difficult for many Oregonians, including Oregon’s veterans and many families with children, to pay rent, through no fault of their own.
“Keeping economically vulnerable Oregonians in their homes has been critical to the State’s COVID-19 response throughout this pandemic. Having a safe and stable home allows individuals to practice effective physical distancing, helps facilitate quarantine and isolation, and helps to prevent families and individuals from being displaced from their homes into more crowded multifamily or congregate living conditions, where the virus can spread more easily.
“Housing is a critical human need, and, as we enter cold and flu season during a pandemic––and as many students learn remotely from home––it is absolutely critical that people not be turned out of their homes. While my action today will address the immediate issue of preventing residential evictions through the end of the year, it is my hope that, when the Legislature next meets, they will take up the larger issues we need to address regarding housing relief.”
The full text of Governor Brown’s executive order is available here.