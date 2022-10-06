Governor Brown signs climate agreement with other West Coast states

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed on to a climate partnership with other West Coast states and a Canadian Province.

In the latest climate agreement among Pacific Coast governments, Oregon, California, Washington, and British Columbia signed a new partnership Thursday recommitting the region to climate action.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and British Columbia Premier John Horgan all signed the “Pacific Coast Collaborative Statement of Cooperation” this week in San Francisco.

The statement is meant to promote accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy, Governor Brown’s office said.

“The West Coast is united as we lead the way towards a clean energy future that helps our entire region and economies thrive. In Oregon, we have set ambitious goals to reach 100% clean energy sources, reduce carbon emissions, and comprehensively address climate change,” said Governor Brown. “We are committed to addressing the impacts of climate change while also meeting the needs of our most vulnerable communities. Together, we are showing that it is possible to address climate change and create good-paying jobs at the same time, as we move towards a stronger, cleaner, equitable

future.”

To read the entire agreement, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vgQtzgh9vOx3ono1HikC62rKTfeKgtos/view