Governor Brown signs ‘overtime for farmworkers’ bill into law

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed off on a bill granting overtime pay for agricultural workers.

“Farmworkers have long been excluded from requirements for overtime compensation,” Oregon Democrats said. “When the Fair Labor Standards Act was passed in 1938 it excluded agricultural workers, and still today, agricultural workers remain exempt from both state and federal overtime protections.”

House Bill 4002 establishes pay requirements for agricultural workers in Oregon after 40 hours per week. After being signed this past Friday by Governor Brown, the law will be gradually phased in over a five-year period.

HB 4002 also includes language that creates a refundable tax credit for employers who give farmworkers overtime pay. Oregon Democrats said the credit is designed to help out smaller farms.