RVTD drops mask mandate

MEDFORD, Ore. – Since the pandemic kicked in, Rogue Valley Transportation district had a mask requirement in place. Now, that’s been lifted.

Masks were required on all buses and shuttles as well as at its Front Street Station, per TSA guidelines for transportation hubs.

Tuesday, RVTD said it was notified this morning from the Federal Transit Administration and ODOT Public Transit that the mask mandate has been lifted.

RVTD said it will continue to have masks available on the buses if riders would like to wear them, but it will not enforce the use of masks.

The decision comes after a federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel mask mandate.

The White House says the TSA will not enforce the rule on public transport and transportation hubs while the ruling is being reviewed.

Tuesday, the Justice Department announced that it will appeal, but that could take time. The DOJ is not asking the court to “stay” the decision. That means passengers will be able to continue traveling maskless while the decision is litigated.