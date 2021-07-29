Home
Governor Brown to require masks in schools this fall

SALEM, Ore.- Today, Governor Kate Brown directed the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education to create a rule to require masks indoors for K-12 schools statewide for the 2021-22 school year.

“The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious,” said Governor Brown. “My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best.”

This is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently updated guidance, meant to curb the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

“In the meantime, as we ask Oregonians statewide to mask up in public indoor spaces, we will continue working hard to vaccinate more people so we can finally beat this virus once and for all. Vaccines remain the most effective and best way to protect ourselves and our families.”

The Oregon Health Authority released a recommendation for indoor mask wearing earlier this week, recommending that all people, vaccinated or not, wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

