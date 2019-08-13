Governor Kate Brown supports presidential candidate tax disclosure

SALEM, Ore. (CNN) – Oregon’s governor says she would support a state law forcing presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns.
Democrat Governor Kate Brown talked about her support in an interview with HuffPost.
Brown said such a law would be one way to hold elected officials accountable.
California Governor Gavin Newsome signed a bill in July mandating that presidential candidates release the last five years of their taxes in order to have their name on the California primary ballot.
That came after Donald Trump refused to voluntarily release his tax returns, prompting questions and lawsuits about potential conflicts of interest.
Trump, his re-election campaign, and the Republican National Committee filed separate lawsuits last week challenging the California law.
Several Democratic 2020 candidates have already released their tax information, seeking to draw a contrast with Trump.