Salvation Army in urgent need of backpack donations

MEDFORD, Ore. — The salvation army is helping children in need get prepared for school in Jackson County—but they need your help.
Wednesday the organization is holding a “Back to School BBQ Bash from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m..” They’ll be distributing school supplies to kids in kindergarten through 12th grade, but they still need 50 backpacks and school supplies.
Items will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. They’ll have dinner, games and information on youth, after-school and music programs available.
Parents need to bring proof of enrollment in a Jackson County school for each child and proof of income or financial need.
If you’re interested in donating a backpack and school supplies, call the Salvation Army at 541-773-6965.
