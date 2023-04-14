Governor Kotek signs Oregon CHIPS Act

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek signed the Oregon CHIPS Act into law Thursday afternoon.

The bill passed through Salem with bipartisan support last month.

It strategically invests $210 million to support Oregon’s semiconductor industry.

The governor said, “Oregon has been at the center of the semiconductor industry in the United States for decades. This bill is an absolutely essential tool for leading a coordinated effort with the private sector to ensure we can compete for federal funds to expand advanced manufacturing in Oregon. We are poised to lay the foundation for the next generation of innovation and production of semiconductors. I want to thank Senators Sollman and Knopp, and Representatives Bynum and Wallan for championing this bill in the state legislature.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.