Governor signs two bills for foster youth

Medford, Ore. —  It’s been a big day for Oregon as Governor Kate Brown signed two bills involving kids in the foster system. House Bill 2216 requires the Department of Human Services to create a Foster Children’s Siblings Bill of Rights.

“Sometimes they are cut off completely from the siblings they left behind from foster care, and this is traumatic for everyone involved,” said Jennifer Mylenek, executive director for CASA of Jackson and Josephine County.

Governor Brown also signed House Bill 2344, which modifies the qualifications for foster youth to participate in the DHS Independent Living Program. Before signing each bill, Governor Brown met with former and current foster youth to talk about her top priorities to improve child welfare.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

