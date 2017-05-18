Governor signs two bills for foster youth

Medford, Ore. — It’s been a big day for Oregon as Governor Kate Brown signed two bills involving kids in the foster system. House Bill 2216 requires the Department of Human Services to create a Foster Children’s Siblings Bill of Rights.
“Sometimes they are cut off completely from the siblings they left behind from foster care, and this is traumatic for everyone involved,” said Jennifer Mylenek, executive director for CASA of Jackson and Josephine County.
Governor Brown also signed House Bill 2344, which modifies the qualifications for foster youth to participate in the DHS Independent Living Program. Before signing each bill, Governor Brown met with former and current foster youth to talk about her top priorities to improve child welfare.