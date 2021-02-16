Governors call for improved vaccine plan

(NBC News) President Biden makes his first official trip since taking office Tuesday, traveling to Wisconsin for a town hall as he tries to build support for his $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.
Hard-hit state and local governments are hoping they’re not forgotten in the massive bill.
“There is no city or state, regardless of politics, that has not been negatively affected by this,” says Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.
The Biden administration is responding to a letter from a bipartisan group of governors asking for better coordination on distributing vaccines by promising to streamline the process and improve its performance.
The governors complained of “unnecessary confusion” among citizens and uncertainty about where the federal government is sending doses.
The administration’s goal is to send 13.5 million vaccine doses a week to states, more than doubling the amount since Inauguration Day.
