New business in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A new shop in Jacksonville is about to make Oregon Street a bit sweeter.

Churro Rush is set to open later this month between the Pot Rack and the old Beekman Bank Museum. The name harkens back to the town’s Wild West goldmining days.

The owner said they hope to offer something unique downtown since there are so many restaurants but not a lot of quick bites. You can take your churros to go or stay inside with seating. The churros won’t be deep fried.

Churro Rush is still hiring right now. To apply. You can contact this email address: [email protected]

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.