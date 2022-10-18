Grants Pass boil water advisory lifted

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Test results after a water main break in Grants Pass Monday, have come up negative. That means there’s no bacterial contamination in the water.

A significant portion of grants pass is no longer under a boil-water notice, after yesterday’s water main break. But it says 1.58 million gallons of water were lost during the event.

The city shared these images, Monday in the area of Dimmick and “E” streets. The water line failure impacted the entire zone one pressure area, totaling around 7,000 to 8,000 customers.

Crews completed the repairs Monday. 12 water samples were taken from across all levels of the low-level water and then tested, The results came in Tuesday afternoon, indicating the water is safe to drink.

‘”When u have that low-pressure event, what can happen is any event that’s outside of the pipe can be sucked inside and that’s really where you have a risk, so that’s why this is a precaution and why we got out there and did that testing,” said Jason Canady, Grants Pass Public Works Director.

Josephine County Emergency Management sent out an alert notifying the public about the results around 3:30 this afternoon. If you experience any water that appears to be dirty, you can call the city.

The city says yesterday’s event serves as a good reminder to update your information with the city, so they can reach you in events like these.

You can receive general and emergency alerts from the city of Grants Pass here.