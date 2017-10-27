Home
Grants Pass canopy tree program accepting applications

Grants Pass, Ore. — Do you need a tree?  The City of Grants Pass can help you. The city is accepting applications for its tree program.

For $50, you can have your pick of canopy tree and have it delivered, and planted at your home.
The program is limited to just 50 trees each year. However, the city said, some years it only plants 20 to 30. This year, it’s hoping to sell out.

“You don’t have to go through the work of picking it out, digging a hole – it’s taken care of. So you end up with a very nice tree for $50 through this grant program,” said David Reeves, Assistant City Manager for Grants Pass.

The deadline to apply is December, and trees will be planted in February. Applications are live on the city’s website.

