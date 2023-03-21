Grants Pass City Council discusses homelessness at work session

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass City Council and the City’s mayor are continuing to iron out their differences regarding how the city manages its homeless.

We told you last month that the City Council voted to remove several items related to homelessness from the city’s priority list, but Mayor Bristol vetoed the decision.

Monday, a work session was held where members from AllCare Health presented on the issue of homelessness in Oregon and potential solutions for Grants Pass.

The presentation shared data from an AllCare survey based in Southern Oregon showing a strong majority of people think it is important that local governments take action on the region’s homelessness problems.

The organization also explained how a partnership with the city could offer sustainable solutions to the homeless issues facing Grants Pass.

“There is a great opportunity here for us to work together to start to actually build infrastructure to take care of this problem and make it sustainable for multiple years, possibly decades,” AllCare Health Vice President of Government Affairs Josh Balloch said.

He recommended the City Council come up with a concrete plan of housing infrastructure it wants to build.

He said that having an advanced plan makes it more likely the state will provide funding to have it built.

