Complaint filed with DOJ about withheld evidence in multiple cases

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A complaint was filed with the DOJ alleging it intentionally withheld information from multiple cases, including one that took place in Grants Pass.

In 2015, Grants Pass resident Robert Box was shot and killed by Oregon State Police.

After an eight-year legal battle, a settlement was reached between OSP and the family last week.

The complaint to the DOJ alleges it intentionally withheld information regarding one of the OSP troopers involved in the shooting.

Attorney David Park, co-counsel for the Box case said, “we alleged in the Box case, that trooper smith had a performance characteristic called tunnel vision, that made him dangerous.”

Park said the law firm is considering filing a follow up complaint.

He said they also need to review additional information and they need client approval, before pursuing any further action.

