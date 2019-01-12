Grants Pass City Councilors to discuss ride-sharing services

GRANT PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass city councilors will be discussing bringing ride-sharing to the city.
A workshop is scheduled for January 22nd. No vote will be taken at that meeting.
Grants Pass councilors will decide whether or not they want to pursue a code or ordinance which would allow Uber and Lyft to operate.
Currently, Uber and Lyft drivers are picking up people in Jackson County, with the exception of Ashland where the city’s ordinance was not embraced by either company.
